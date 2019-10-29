“Free bus ride scheme might be extended to senior citizens, students”,says Chief Minister

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the free ride scheme for women on Delhi public buses might be extended to senior citizens as well.The statement of the CM came out on the day of launch of the free-ride scheme for women in the city.

The chief minister said on his mobile application ‘AK App’, that the scheme will help in women empowerment by bridging the gender gap that exists in the society.The AK App was launched by Arvind Kejriwal ahead of the 2020 Assembly polls to connect with the people.

“Now, girls and women who had to drop out of schools and colleges because of high transportation cost don’t need to sacrifice their education. They can now take buses to good schools and colleges which are away from their homes.Similarly, women whose offices are far need not worry about transportation cost,” Kejriwal said.

Under the free-ride initiative started on Tuesday, women taking Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses were issued pink tickets of face value Rs 10 by conductors. The government will reimburse transporters based on the number of tickets issued.

He said on the App that the rides for the senior citizens and students might also be made free in the coming days.