Have you seen these devices on roads? RTA reveals what they do

People residing in Dubai might have seen a flat surface device taped to the road. You’ll find them one day, and they’ll be gone the next. Not every body knows what this is. And the what is the use of this device.

The Road Traffic Authority (RTA) has finally revelaed the details of the purpose of these devices.

“This is a ‘traffic counting device’ that is used for collecting traffic information (counts, speed and Gaps) in order to analyse the junction of the location,” the RTA said.

The clarification came after a Twitter user posted a video of the device