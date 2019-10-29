Popular Tamil actor dies in car accident ; wife critical

Popular mimicry artist and actor Mano passed away in a tragic accident on October 28 in Chennai. He and his wife, were driving their car when the accident occurred. Their car lost control and hit the median where Mano suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.

His wife was rushed to Ramachandra hospital in the city where she is kept in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Doctors, who treated her stated that she is still in a critical stage. Mano and his wife are proud parents of a seven-year-old girl child.