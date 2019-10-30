Actor reveals how his parents reacted to his first nude scene

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has revelaed that the most toughest thing that he has done in his life is telling his parents that he has to do a nude scene in his movie.

Rajkumar Rao debuted to Bollywood film industry through the film ‘ Love Sex Aur Dhokha’ directed by Dibakar Banerjee. And there was a nude scene of the actor in that film. The film was released in 2010.

“Then, after two days, I met Dibaker Banerjee and he then told me, ‘you know, there is a scene where you have to be fully naked in the scene’. It took me seconds to just understand, and then I said, ‘yeah it’s fine, it’s my job’. I said, anything for my part. But I knew that I would now have to tell my parents and my family!” said Rajkummar Rao in an interview.

“They (the actor’s parents) were cool. I just told them, I didn’t even ask. I just told them, ‘there is this film I got’, and they were very happy. And then, ‘you know, in the last scene I might be naked’. They were like, ‘What!’ I said mujhe nanga hona padega shayad! I told them, ‘(I’ll be required to expose) only back, only back… no frontal nudity’. They were okay with it, never discussed this point,” added Rajkummar.

The actor has also shot nude scenes for Shahid and Omerta.