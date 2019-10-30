Vijay’s film ‘Bigil ‘ enters 200 crore club

According to a recent report, Vijay’s film ‘Bigil ‘ has collected over Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office. Considering the fact that the film has achieved the feat in five days flat, it is absolutely incredible. For those not in the know, it is Vijay’s third film after Mersal and Sarkar to hit a double ton at the box office.

Earlier on Day 1, Bigil minted around Rs 60 crore at the worldwide box office. The earning on Day 2 was recorded at Rs 42 crore. Despite Day 3 being Diwali, the business barely saw any decline and it added Rs 40 crore more to its kitty, thereby taking the first-weekend total to a staggering Rs 142 crore. On its fourth and fifth days, the film collected Rs 34 crore and Rs 26 crore, respectively, to go past the Rs 200 crore-mark. Its total collection currently stands at Rs 202 crore.

The report says that a major chunk of the film’s revenue has come from the state of Tamil Nadu, where it has collected over Rs 85 crore. It has also delivered good numbers in the other South Indian states such as Karnataka and Kerala, besides Telugu-speaking states. Here, its combined earning stands at Rs 45 crore.

Bigil is the eighth Tamil film to hit a double ton at the worldwide box office. The previous members of this club are 2.0, Enthiran, Kabali, Mersal, Sarkar, I and Petta.