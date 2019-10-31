Modi govt: gives directives to NAFED to curb Onion and Dal price hikes

Modi government on Thursday issued directives to control Onion and dal prices, which for the past few months were increasing on an erratic way.

The central gave directions to NAFED for maintaining a buffer stock and to stream line a steady flow of Onions and dal to various channels.The move is expected to control the varying rates of the two mostly used commodities in Indian market.

The centers action came in the wake of slumbering Indian economy with many essential commodity prices increasing to twice its previous cost.