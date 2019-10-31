Sherlyn Chopra hot pictures are setting fire on internet: See pics

Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra is an internet sensation. The hot actress who has modeled for Playboy magazine never disappoints her huge fans on social media and internet. She always make her busy by sharing her hot photos.

Sherlyn came to notice after she became the first Indian woman to bare it all in for the Playboy magazine. The lady hosted MTV Splitsvilla season 6 and was even a contestant of Bigg Boss season 3.

Sherlyn released her music single titled ‘bad Girl’ in 2013.