Man throws baby in air to save it from sinking car after an accident : Watch Viral Video

In a video recorded on CCTV cameras, a car carrying five people was seen falling into a river after colliding with an auto-rickshaw in Orchha, Madhya Pradesh, on October 28.

One of the people in the car threw a baby out of the vehicle as it was sinking, hoping that an onlooker would catch it. Although this did not happen, and the baby did fall into the water, a few people jumped in to rescue the baby, who was safe.

News agency ANI reported that all the occupants of the car were later rescued and sent to a hospital.