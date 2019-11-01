Spanish court acquits five men of gang-rape, citing minor girl was unconscious during the act

A spanish court acquitted five men accused of gang-raping a 14 year old minor girl.The convicts are sentenced to a minor charge of sexual abuse by the court and send to jail.

The spanish law strictly regards a sexual offense as rape only when the victim is overpowered physically followed by forceful penetration causing trauma.The court observed that the minor girl was unconscious during the ‘act’ and thus no force is used in sex act.A minor charge of sexual abuse is slapped on the convicts and sentenced to jail.

The decision comes despite Spain’s Supreme Court reversing a similar ruling earlier this year.The incident which is sensational in Spain as “Manada de Manresa” – Manresa Wolf Pack gathered wide spread protests by womens group and activists which prompted an ongoing review of Spain’s rape laws.

The girl was sexually abused by the gang of five when she spent a drinking session with the men in an abandoned factory and later fell unconscious. The men took turns on her for sexual sessions with one of them holding a time limit of fifteen minutes per session.

The courts ruling would be challenged at Supreme court according to prosecutors.