53 soldiers killed in terrorist attack on military post

At least 53 soldiers were killed in a militant attack on a military post in the African country Mali. The death toll in the attack has rised to 53 informed the Communications minister.

The attack took place on Friday. The terrorist attack on the military post in 70 kilometer west of Menaka near the border of Niger.

No terrorist organization has claimed the responsibility of the attack.

More than 500 has been killed in the terrorist attack since 2015. Around 45,000 people has been displaced in the attacks.