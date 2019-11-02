BJP will soon form government in Maharashtra,says Union Minister

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not facing any difficulty when it comes to government formation in Maharashtra. “There is no problem in Maharashtra. Soon the government will be formed there,” Naqvi told reporters when asked about the political crisis in Maharashtra over power-sharing between BJP and Shiv Sena.

The statement comes amid Shiv Sena insisting on 50:50 formula and insisting on while the BJP has stressed that there was no agreement between the two parties on sharing the post of chief minister like this.

In the recently held Maharashtra Assembly polls, the BJP won 105 seats and Shiv Sena 56 in the 288-member assembly.