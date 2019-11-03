Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

These photos of Aishwarya Rai storms internet

Nov 3, 2019, 08:18 pm IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has celebrated her 46th birthday on Friday. The actress is enjoying her holidays with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in Italy . The actress has shared some of her vacation pictures and birthday bash on social media platform.

The actress was in the European country to attend a brand event and was accompanied by Abhishek and Aaradhya. They were in the Italian capital to celebrate Aishwarya’s 20-year association with the watch brand, Longines.

Earlier, Aishwarya thanked her parents on her birthday by sharing a picture of them. Along with the photo, she wrote, “Thank you. I LOVE YOU ETERNALLY..UNCONDITIONALLY… (sic).”

