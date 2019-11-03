These photos of Aishwarya Rai storms internet

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has celebrated her 46th birthday on Friday. The actress is enjoying her holidays with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in Italy . The actress has shared some of her vacation pictures and birthday bash on social media platform.

The actress was in the European country to attend a brand event and was accompanied by Abhishek and Aaradhya. They were in the Italian capital to celebrate Aishwarya’s 20-year association with the watch brand, Longines.

Earlier, Aishwarya thanked her parents on her birthday by sharing a picture of them. Along with the photo, she wrote, “Thank you. I LOVE YOU ETERNALLY..UNCONDITIONALLY… (sic).”