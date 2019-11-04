Google warns users to immediately update ‘Chrome browser’

Search engine giant Google has issued a warning to all the users who use ‘Google Chrome web browser’. Google has asked all the users to install the latest update immediately to get rid two security vulnerabilities.

As per the National Cyber Security Website reports the two high severity vulnerabilities are named CVE-2019-13720 and CVE-2019-13721 are classed as ‘use-after-free’ vulnerabilities. They allow for data in memory to be corrupted by a remote hacker and then the execution of arbitrary code allowed. Thus they will allow the computer to be hijacked.

One of the vulnerability is to do with audio component of Chrome and the other is for the PDFium library which Chrome uses for PDF document generation and rendering.

A few days ago our technologies caught a new Chrome 0day exploit used in the wild and we reported it to Google. Just released-Chrome 78 patches it, credits to my colleagues @antonivanovm and Alexey Kulaev for finding the bug. https://t.co/Bgm0QtNO2d — Costin Raiu (@craiu) November 1, 2019

The latest version of chrome released to fix these is version 78.0.3904.87 and is available for Windows, Mac, and Linux.