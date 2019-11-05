Adobe launches ‘Photoshop Camera’ for smartphone users

Adobe on Monday introduced an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled camera app that brings Photoshop capabilities right in your palm. With ‘Photoshop Camera’, users can capture, edit and share photos and moments – both natural and creative – using real-time Photoshop-grade magic right from the viewfinder, leaving you free to focus on storytelling with powerful tools and effects.

Leveraging ‘Adobe Sensei’ intelligence, the app instantly recognise the subject in the photo and provide recommendations, and automatically apply sophisticated, unique features at the moment of capture while preserving an original shot.