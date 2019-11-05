Ajay Devgn and son Yug get mobbed at Ajmer Sharif dargah : Watch Video

Actor Ajay Devgn visited the Ajmer Sharif dargah on Monday with his son Yug and it wasn’t a pleasant experience. Wile it is said that people get peace after visiting the holy place, the actor got mobbed as he was returning after paying a visit. A video has gone viral on the internet in which the actor can be seen protecting his little boy Yug from the crowd.

In the video, Ajay Devgn is seen trying to make his way out of the crowd along with his son Yug. The crowd surrounds the actor from all corners and in order to make some space, Ajay is seen losing his calm. Wearing a white and pink saafa on his head, the actor is seen trying to take his son out from there safely.