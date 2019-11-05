Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, son Yug get mobbed at Ajmer Sharif dargah: Video

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and his young son Yug Devgn were get mobbed at the Ajmer Sahrif Dargah. A video of the actor and his son getting mobbed has been widely spread on social media.

The actor and his son had visited the Ajmer Sahrif Dargah on Monday. Ajmer Sahrif Dargah situated in Ajmer in Rajsthan is the resting place of Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti.

In the video the actor can be seen wearing a white and pink saafa covering his head and making his way through a sea of fans. He can be seen guiding his son among the crowd.

In an another video the actor can be seen reacting angrily as the crowd pushes them.