Chile hit by Earth quake of magnitude 6.0 , Protestors rock Chile from the other end

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.0 rocked Chile at 6.53 pm (IST 03:15 AM Tuesday) on Tuesday. Chile is already battered with violent anti-government street protests.

When the quake hit, police in Santiago were dispersing protesters at the start of the third week of anti-austerity protests targeting the conservative government. The epicenter of the quake was near the northern town of Illapel, the US Geological Survey said. Strong prolonged tremors were felt in the Chilean capital of Santiago.

Chile is one of the world’s most earthquake-prone countries. The 1960 Valdivia earthquake of 9.5-magnitude was the strongest ever recorded on the magnitude scale, according to the USGS.