Telangana Revenue officers terrified by scathing attack on Women Tehsildar

The revenue officials in Telangana are still in shock after a man entered the Tehsildar’s cabin and burnt her alive within her office.

The associations and unions of revenue officials in Hyderabad who are already supporting the transport workers(TSRTC) strike against the KCR government had taken to the streets shouting anti-government slogans. The Revenue officers union are toughening their demands for better security in the workplace after the incident. Meanwhile, Rajkonda SP Mahesh Bhagwat and other senior officials are camping in Abdullapurmet where the incident happened.

Police said that the assailant, Kura Suresh had previous disputes with the officer for not clearing his land records even after the court ruling in favor of him. The Police also clarified that Suresh had premeditated the murder before coming to meet the official.