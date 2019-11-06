“Killing cows and consuming beef is a grave crime”, claims BJP leader

BJP West Bengal state committee president Dilip Ghosh said that those intellectuals who eat beef should also eat dog meat. Ghosh who is known for controversial statements has made this remark on Monday.

“Indian breed of cows has a special characteristic, there is gold mixed in its milk, and that is why colour of their milk is slightly yellow. Cow’s navel helps in producing gold with help of sunshine”, Ghosh claimed.

“The cow is our mother, we stay alive by consuming cow milk, so if anyone misbehaves with my mother, I will treat them the way they should be treated. On the holy soil of India, killing cows and consuming beef is a maha-apradh (grave crime)”, added Ghosh.

He also claimed that only Indian cows are our mother and not foreign cows. “Only desi cows are our mother and not the videshi ones.”

“A few intellectuals eat beef on roads, I tell them, why only cows, eat dog meat too, their health will be fine whichever animal they eat, but why on roads? Eat inside your home,” added the BJP leader.