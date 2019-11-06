Man crawls on hotel floor to record people having sex ; CCTV visual out

A man was caught on CCTV, roaming around in hotel corridors and recording the sounds of couples having sex in their rooms. Reportedly a couple was staying at a hotel in Jiangjin district of Chongqing, south-west China, and they noticed something like a shadow lurking outside their room door after midnight.

The couple contacted the police and when the officers reviewed the CCTV footage, a man was found crawling outside the couple’s room.

In the footage one can see that the man takes out his mobile phone and tries to place it as close to the room possible, apparently to record audio sounds coming from the room. He checks his phone and then moves on to another room.