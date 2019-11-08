China Open: Indian duo Satwiksairaj-Chirag enter semi

In shuttle badminton the Indian duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty has entered the men’s doubles event of the BWF World Tour Super 750 China Open event in Fuxhou.

The unseeded Indian players on Friday defeated Chinese players Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen by 21-19,21-15 in the quarter finals.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will now face World No. 1 ranked Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuilo of Indonesia on semi finals on Saturday. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shettyranked World No.9 has lost the the Indonesian players in the finals of French Open last month.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty had won their maiden Super 500 title at the Thailand Open in August.