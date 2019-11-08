Delivery man crying incessantly after a customer cancelled order : Watch Video

A video was widely circulated, showing a motorbike taxi driver, from Indonesia, crying incessantly after a customer cancelled order.The app-based motorcycle taxi service, locally known as ojek online or ojol, offers a wide array of services to its customers. One of its drivers was having a hard day as he could not manage to grab a single order, and when he did, the customer cancelled on him, leaving him in tears.

In the video in Coconuts Jakarta, the driver named Darto, believed to be from Cilincing, North Jakarta, tells the man filming him that he was asked to buy several items for his customer which cost him IDR200K (INR 1000 approx).