Releasing date of ‘Chehre’ starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi announced

The release date of Bollywood film ‘Chehre’ starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi has been announced. The release date owas announced by Emraan Hashmi.

Emraan Hashmi announced the release date on social media. He shared the poster of the movie which confirmed the release date as on April 24, 2020. Hashmi captioned the poster of ‘Chehre’ as” Lock the date !!”.

Lock the date !! pic.twitter.com/MhItC8gtEs — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) November 9, 2019

Bachchan will be seen playing the role of a lawyer, while Hashmi will play the role of a business tycoon. The two will be seen sharing the screen for the first time.

The mystery thriller film is directed by Rumi Jaffery and produced by Anand Pandit. The announcement of the movie was made by Amitabh Bachchan on April 11 this year on his social media.