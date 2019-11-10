Asaduddin Owaisi”Fighting only for legal right,Don’t need a piece of land as donation”

AIMIM president and Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday commented on the much-awaited Apex court verdict on Ayodhya case.

He expressed his disappointment with the verdict and said the “Supreme Court is indeed supreme but not infallible, We have full faith in the Constitution. We were fighting for our legal rights. We do not need five-acre land as a donation.”

Owaisi said the fight carried out by the Muslim side was only for the legal rights and a piece of land was not the real issue. He opinioned that the offer for 5 acres of land for the construction of masjid should be rejected.