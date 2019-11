A meeting headed by Chief Secretary of Kerala, Tom Thomas in secretariat had fixed the dates for the demolition of Maradu flats as per Supreme Court decree which observed the construction violated Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) laws.

The dates are fixed on January 11 and 12 and the time would be a non-rush hour. Residents around 200 meters of demolition site would be evacuated said sources. Holy faith H2O flat would be demolished first as per initial reports.