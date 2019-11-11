Hidden Camera in popular Cafe’s ladies toilet, Woman spots it before time

A Pune Woman’s social media post is getting viral as she disclosed the perversity of a popular Cafe in the town. The usually alert lady found a candid camera hidden within the exhaust fan of the ladies’ toilet of the esteemed Cafe. Considering the act to be done by some pervert staff, she informed the management of the incident, so they could take action against them.

But to her dismay, she accused that no action was taken against the staff and found the camera was removed from the toilet. She found the management was making excuses to delay the action and was thus convinced they are also involved in the perverted act. The incident happened in November 3 and she posted the picture of the candid camera at the toilet which she had clicked before and alerted other women to be always prepared for such devices.

Richa Chadda as her name is seen in the shares said Pune police is tagged to her post who later contacted her and assured action would be taken against the Cafe.