JNU students mass protests rock campus,Unilateral decisions of VC blamed including sharp fee hike

Thousands of JNU students are striking a sit down protest in University campus over different issues including sharp fee hikes.

For the past one month, the students are raising there a demand to arrange talks with the Vice-Chancellor as they got the news of a change in fee structure and University codes. As per student leaders, they felt disappointed when the VC unilaterally went on with the decision to sharply increase the fee and imposed a dress code for students staying at the hostel. Rent for student single room hiked from Rs 10 to Rs 300, rent for student double room hiked from Rs 20 to Rs 600, one-time refundable mess security deposit hiked from Rs 5,500 to Rs 12,000.

Police affirmed they will not use force to disperse the students though a minor scuffle occurred when a Union minister who was trapped inside was taken out of the campus. The JNU University is monitored by CRPF and although the area comes under Delhi police jurisdiction. The students are demanding a meeting with Vice-Chancellor and pledge not to move an inch unless the demand is fulfilled.