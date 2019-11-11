Actress Sara Ali Khan’s tough fitness exercise goes viral on internet : Watch Here

Actress Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a video of working out at her Pilates class with her trainer, Namrata Purohit. In the video, the Coolie No 1 star is seen putting in the hard work to sweat it out. Going with the flow of the music, Sara can be seen trying her best to put her energy into burning the calories. The gorgeous star can be seen clad in a black crop top with matching tights. Her hair can be seen tied up in a ponytail with a hairband to pull back her hair.

As she goes back and forth in the Pilates workout machine, Sara and her trainer are almost in sync. Sara captioned the video as, “Monday motivation Everyday dedication Then guilt free vacation #sarakishayari #sarakidiary.”