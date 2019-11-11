Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala collects 43.95 Cr in first week signalling good run

Ayushmann Khurrana’s movie Bala is signaling a good run in Box Office by opening weekend collection well over 43.95 Cr. The figures are getting better daily which is indicative of positive mouth publicity of audiences.

Bala is now Ayushmann Khurrana’s second-highest opening weekend ever after Dream Girl which had earned Rs 44.57 crore in its first three days. The film portrays the agonies of a young man who experiences premature balding in a very comic way. Ayushmann is picking up themes which we never thought would be part of mainstream cinema ever. He is making those characters lead heroes in movies who have earlier sidelined as comedians in Indian cinema.