BJP’s ego an insult to people of Maharashtra, Not responsible for current scenario,says Shivsena leader Sanjay Raut

Shivsena chief Udhav Thackeray is currently holding a meeting with NCP supremo Sharad Yadav for the formation of an alliance.NCP and Congress had softened their stance towards Sena after local Maharashtra Congress leaders reached out to High Command to convince them to keep BJP at bay should be the ideal political strategy.BJP the single largest party in the recently held by-polls in Maharashtra had declined the invitation to form a government by the governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Shivsena leader Sanjay Raut today accused BJP of their egoist precedence on talks and said if the premeditated agreements were observed by BJP the state would not have faced a political crisis. Raut said the BJPs adamancy in not allowing a Sena CM in the state and total rejection of 50:50 formula is based on their ego and termed it an insult to Maharashtrians.

Raut also struck a chord against Fadnavis saying his ministry had faced many allegations of corruption and oppression. Congress and NCP had criticized his ministry for long. “If they(Congress-NCP) are true to their criticism Sena extends them a chance to form a better government for Maharashtrians”, Raut said.