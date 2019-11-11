‘Chennai connect’-disconnected? India-China relations sour after Modi’s RCEP retreat,Chinese delegation for Business meet denied Visa

The Mamallapuram unofficial summit between India and China which got much media attention with PM Modi terming it as ‘Chennai connect’ is giving signs of total disconnection. The official business forum scheduled to be held at New Delhi on November 13-14 has been canceled and the Chinese delegates had been denied the visa. International Business Linkage Forum(IBLF) the organizers of the event in their site had put a notice that the India-Chinese meet will not take place as scheduled.

The reason for the denial of visa to Chinese delegates is not disclosed even though it is linked to retreat of PM Modi from Regional Comprehensive Economic Pact(RCEP ).PM Modi who recently visited Bangkok at the start of November gave signs that India will back off from RCEP. Later returning back to Delhi he said that “neither my conscience nor Gandhiji’s talisman” allows him to sign the deal.