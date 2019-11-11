Cyclone Bulbul: CM announces compensation for affected farmers

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday conducted an aerial survey of the areas which were affected by the severe cyclonic storm ‘Bulbul.’ After taking stock of the situation, the state CM announced a compensation package for the affected farmers of the state. As per updates, no casualty has been reported from the state, but there was extensive damage to standing crops in over 2 lakh hectares.

After holding a review meeting, Patnaik asked the district collectors to submit a damage assessment report by November 18 on the basis of which assistance will be given by November 24.

As per updates, over six districts such as Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Jajpur have been severely affected by the cyclone ‘Bulbul’.