Cyclone Bulbul weakens to low depression, Claims 10 lives in W.Bengal and Odisha

The IMD forecasted a weakening of the severe tropical cyclone Bulbul to a low depression in the next few hours. The depression will affect South Tripura and South-East Bangladesh bringing heavy rains to the region.

The deep depression weakened into a depression over southeast Bangladesh and adjoining south Tripura at 05:30 am on Monday morning. In West Bengal alone 60,000 houses were damaged which and over 4.65 L people were affected. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will make an aerial survey of the Bulbul hit areas tomorrow.