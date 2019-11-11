Former Chief Election Commissioner T.N.Seshan passed away

Former chief election commissioner TN Seshan passed away at his residence in Chennai on Sunday evening. The former IAS officer Seshan passed away following a cardiac arrest. he was aged 86.

Seshan was the 10th chief election commissioner of India and has served 1990 and 1996.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled on Seshan’s death. ” Shri TN Seshan was an outstanding civil servant. He served India with utmost diligence and integrity. His efforts towards electoral reforms have made our democracy stronger and more participative. Pained by his demise. Om Shanti”, Prime Minister tweeted.

“Sad to announce that Shri TN Seshan [former Chief Election Commissioner of India] passed away a short while ago. He was a true legend and a guiding force for all his successors. I pray for peace to his soul,” SY Quraishi, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India said.

