Four-time BJP MLA set to join Congress

Former BJP MLA Raju Kage on Monday announced his decision to quit the party and join the Congress.The four-time legislator from Kagwad claimed he has got “green signal” from Congress leadership to contest the bypolls as its candidate from the constituency in Belagavi district.

“On November 13, I will be joining Congress at the party office. I will be resigning as member of BJP tomorrow. I have spoken to all Congress senior leaders and they have given me the green signal to file nomination as Congress candidate on November 18,” Kage told reporters here.

He was joining Congress as BJP “denied” him the ticket and “insulted”.

“BJP leaders told me Shrimant Patil, against whom I had lost in 2018 polls will be the party candidate and I will have to work for his victory and sit at home for three years,” he added.