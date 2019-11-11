Illicit affair between in-laws turns drastic,Both found dead

The illicit affair between a housewife and her brother-in-law ended up in their suicide. The body of the woman was found just near to the young man who hanged himself.

The incident happened in Balaud zila at Chattisgarh and the deceased were identified as Neelakand Dheemar and Thameshwari Dheemar. Neelakand was the paternal cousin of Thameshwari and they developed illegal intimacy which caused tension in the family. As per the police, the man tied the woman and drowned her to death. Later she dragged her body to a nearby field where he hung himself, beside her dead body. As per police tarnishing of the family, reputation was the cause of the suicide.

The Mahamaya Police circle in-charge said the questioning of the deceased relatives is going on, after which more details will be revealed.