India will soon achieve gender equality in visit of porn web sites

The central governments ban on Porn sites has little effect on habitual Indian surfers, who rank first in their visit on global adult sites. Use of proxy servers and VPN services bypass them from National DNS servers making there access a child’s play. But a more shocking fact is surfaced by a recent survey done by India Today which states with figures that Indian women are the more frequent visitors to adult sites than men.

Although porn is banned by Indian ministry of information and broadcasting almost a year ago , bound to the NDA government’s cultural and moral commitments, the majority of Indians who use the internet admit watching porn at least occasionally. According to the survey, a whopping 79 percent of net users agree to watch porn at least occasionally. These figures are inclusive of men, women and adolescent kids.71 percent of women admit to relishing on graphically explicit content habitually, while 85 percent of men watch porn occasionally.

Psychologists blame Porn sites to make a negative impact on the husband-wife bond and they say it creates sexual insecurity to habitual watchers. Those watching porn habitually are more prone to depression and less fulfilling life.