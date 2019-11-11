Latest NewsCinema

Instagram star Demi Rose shares stunning photos from her latest photoshoot : See Pics

Nov 11, 2019, 10:56 pm IST
Internet sensation and Instagram model Demi Rose is grabbing all the attentions, thanks to her sultry photoshoot. The stunning model surely knows how to grab limelight courtesy her photoshoots on Instagram.

She has become an inspiration for many budding models. She keeps flooding social media with her bold pictures. One of the top models, Demi is quite popular on social media with more than 10 million followers on Instagram.

Talking about her fitness, Demi once said, “I try to keep as healthy as I can. With travelling, it’s hard to work out, I travel across the world but try to keep my routine… Everyone says I’m the healthiest person they know. The fattiest thing I will ever eat is nuts and peanut butter.”

 

So excited to be a part of @badinfluencemag first issue! Out November 10th. Go sign up now for the pre release content ?

Circa 2016

I love me enough for the both of us? @lolo_creativ

