Jacqueline Fernandez sizzles in these attire: See pics

The gorgeous Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez had turned 34 recently is currently setting the internet on fire with her pictures.

Jackky is indeed setting the temperature on the high level in the pictures . Her cute smile and sexy body curves will definitely drive her fans crazy.

Jacqueline Fernandez is a Sri Lankan actress, former model, and the winner of the Miss Sri Lanka Universe pageant of 2006, Currently living in India and working in Bollywood Films.

Born into a multiracial family of Canadian, Sri Lankan and Malaysian descent, Fernandez was raised in Bahrain. After graduating in mass communication from the University of Sydney and working as a television reporter in Sri Lanka, she joined the modeling industry. She was crowned the Miss Sri Lanka Universe 2006, and represented her country at Miss Universe 2006.