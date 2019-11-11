Janhvi Kapoor wishes father Boney Kapoor on birthday with unseen pics

oney Kapoor Monday turned a year older, and his daughter and actress Janhvi Kapoor penned a post for daddy dearest.

“Happy Birthday Papa…You always ask me where I get my energy from papa and I get it from you. Seeing you wake up and doing what you love with more passion every single day, seeing you fall but get up even stronger, seeing you broken but giving us and everyone else strength when they need it. You’re the best man I’ll ever know,” Janhvi wrote on Instagram.

Praising Boney a little more, Janhvi shared that her father “inspires and encourages” her alot.

“You’ve always been the best dad but now you’re my best friend. I love you. I’m going to make you so proud. You deserve all the happiness in the world and I hope and pray this year is full of just that that in abundance for you,” she added.

Along with the post, the “Dhadak” actress posted a series of pictures, showcasing her love for her 64-year-old father on his special day.