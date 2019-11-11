MHA begins process to establish trust for Ram Temple construction

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has initiated the process to set up a trust that will take over construction of a Ram temple at the disputed land. According to a report, bureaucrats attached to the MHA are studying the apex court’s 1045-page judgment awarding the disputed land in Ayodhya to Hindus.

The MHA is also in touch with the Ministry of Law and the Attorney General in connection with setting up the trust for construction of a Ram temple on land where Babri Masjid once stood. The temple construction may be completed before 2022, the 75th year of India’s independence. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has released a picture of what the temple and the Ram statue proposed near it would look like on their completion.