As the political instability in Maharashtra is continuing with BJP turning down the offer to form the government and a brewing alliance between NCP and Shivsena, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam raised the question that is it possible for Congress to face the next polls with Shivsena as an ally.

Accepting the political uncertainty Sanjay Nirupam also said to get prepared for an early byelection not longer than 2020, hinting the alliance will not work for long.