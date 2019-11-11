Pastor arrested for sex with female parishioner at church

The lead pastor at a church in Jurupa Valley has been arrested on allegations of sexual assault against an underage female parishioner.Sean Ortiz, the 51-year-old lead pastor at New Beginnings Community Church, is accused of sexually assaulting a minor female parishioner on at least two occasions.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department says the girl contacted deputies to report the alleged assault at her church.Ortiz was arrested at his home Friday night and booked on suspicion of two counts of felony sexual battery.He was released on $50,000 bail.