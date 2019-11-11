Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut admitted to hospital

Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut was on Monday admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital in Bandra after he complained of chest pain.

Raut, who has been fronting the Sena attack ever since the Maharashtrra election results were announced on October 24, has been advised rest by doctors at the hospital.

“He complained of chest pain since a few days. He had gone for a check up. Doctors have advised rest for a day or two; he could be discharged tomorrow. There is nothing serious,” said Sanjay’s brother Sunil Raut, who is also an MLA from Vikhroli.