Shiv Sena pushes back meet with Governor to 7 pm as Uddhav meets Sharad Pawar

Shivsena after totally breaking off the alliance from NDA following the resignation of its Union minister Arvind Sawant is knitting a new alliance with NCP led by Sharad Pawar. Shivsena MP Arvind Sawant who held the post of union minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises in the cabinet alleged BJP for being untrue to their promises.

Shivsena supremo Udhav Thackeray is holding talks with NCP chief Sharad Pawar at his residence. It is expected that after the meet and further assurance from Congress which may back the alliance, Shivsena will raise the claim to form Maharashtra government. A meeting with governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is in schedule at 7:30 PM.

The political crisis in the state deepened Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asked Shiv Sena following BJP’s refusal to indicate its willingness and ability to form the government in the state. The governor has asked Shiv Sena to meet him at 7.30 pm on Monday.