Shiv Sena to form Govt in Maharashtra with Congress, NCP support

Shiv Sena is set to form government in Maharashtra with support from Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress, sources say.

The breakthrough took place soon after it emerged that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray spoke to Congress president Sonia Gandhi as the two ideologically mismatched parties tried to get past their differences to collaborate. It was Sharad Pawar who acted as the bridge between Uddhav Thackeray and a reluctant Congress as alliances shape-shifted in one of India’s biggest states. The Sena set the stage for talks after pulling out its lone minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, Arvind Sawant, signaling the party’s severing of ties with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).