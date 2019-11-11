Sonia Gandhi holds telephonic coversation with Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray held a conversation with Congress’s interim president Sonia Gandhi over phone for five minutes. Uddhav along with two other leaders of his party was at Ahmed Patel’s residence when the two leaders had a talk, sources said, adding that however the Congress to take a call.

As 7:30pm deadline approaches for Shiv Sena to stake claim for government formation, party MP Sanjay Raut has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital. On the other hand, in the national capital, Congress has begun its second meeting, with the grand old party deciding to go into wait and watch mode on supporting Uddhav Thackeray-led party’s bid to form the government as the saffron party heads to the Governor at 5pm to stake its claim to power. Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar met in Mumbai today and decided to wait for the Congress to come to a decision.