Stunning pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s doppelganger Mahlagha Jaberi : Watch Here

Iranian model Mahlagha Jaberi bears an uncanny resemblance to Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Mahlagha created a buzz on social media after her pictures topped all style charts. Born in Isfahan, Iran, she is now based in San Diego, USA and is quite popular in the world of modelling. It was her sister, who discovered her talent and motivated her to take up modelling. Social media star Mahlagha endorses a lot of products and is also famous in the world of advertisement. Mahlagha, who has around 2.7mn followers on Instagram, keeps teasing fans with her sultry pictures.
