These are the Bollywood actresses who married late in life : See Pics

There are many actresses who preferred their career over society and went on to become successful. They did not bother about the society and married at late age.

Here are some of the Bollywood actresses who married late in their life.

Urmila Matondkar tied knot at the age of 42

Urmila Matondkar wasn’t seeing someone nor was she intending to do any more movies. But as they say, good things happen when you least expect them. And one fine morning, everyone woke up to this sweet yet astounding discovery that Urmila Matondkar gets married in a private ceremony at the age of 42. Mir Mohsin Akhtar, her husband who is a model by profession is believed to be younger to this Rangeela girl. With Urmila, we can totally say that you are never too old for love. And looking at her wedding pictures, we sure can say that she looks like the happiest bride.

Preity Zinta got married Gene Goodenough when she was 41

When Preity was in a steady relationship with Ness Wadia, we all thought they will eventually get married. But then, the couple fell apart and marriage didn’t happen. But Bollywood’s bubbly ‘Liril’ girl found love in Gene Goodenough and the couple got married on February 29, 2016 in Los Angeles and at that time she was of 41 years.

Rani Mukerji got married when she was 36

Rani had been dating Yash Raj Films prodigy, Aditya Chopra, for a long time before the two decided to take their relationship to the next level. But, Aditya being the extremely private person that he is, decided to have a secret wedding. So, Rani, Aditya and only their close family flew off to Italy in April 2014. They got hitched on April 21 and then flew back to India.

Rani and Aditya were blessed with a baby girl on December 9, 2015, whom they named Adira.

Aishwarya Rai made it official with Abhishek Bachchan when she was 34

When she made her relationship official, neither her own age nor the age gap between her and Abhishek made a difference. The light-eyed beauty was 34 when she married Abhishek Bachchan, two years her junior. The power couple started their marital journey on April 20, 2007. Being at the peak of a highly successful career, she put off the idea of wedlock for years. But the stunner finally gave her heart to the son of India’s biggest movie icon, Amitabh Bachchan.