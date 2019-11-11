Trains collide at railway station, several injured : CCTV Visuals Out

Several people were injured after two trains collided at Kacheguda Railway Station in Telangana on Monday. Initial reports say that railways authorities believe the accident took place due to technical glitch in signal system.

Three coaches of Lingampalli-Falaknuma train and four coaches of Kurnool City-Secunderabad Hundry Express derailed, news agency ANI said. Contrary to reports, official statement put the numbers of injured passengers at 13. Railways Minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter to inform about the rescue operation. “Received the tragic news of the train accident in Hyderabad & immediate instructions have been given to the authorities for assistance & monitoring. Railway administration is extending assistance & have made arrangements for the treatment of the injured at the accident site,” Goyal said on micro-blogging site.